The examination for M.SC courses and B.SC (H) nursing was scheduled to be held on June 14.(File)
admissions

AIIMS B.SC (H) Nursing, M.SC Courses entrance exam 2021 postponed

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has deferred the entrance examination for M.SC courses and B.SC (H) nursing.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 07:52 PM IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has deferred the entrance examination for M.SC courses and B.SC (H) nursing. This decision has been taken due to the Covid 19 situation.

The notification regarding the same was issued by AIIMS, New Delhi on May 25.

The examination for M.SC courses and B.SC (H) nursing was scheduled to be held on June 14.

The revised date for the examination will be notified in due course of time.

The official notification reads,” In view of evolving situation due to covid-19 outbreak the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to Postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in June 2021”.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/ for updates regarding the examination.

Topics
exam postponed aiims delhi aiims entrance covid-19 + 2 more
