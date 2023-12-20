AIIMS INI CET 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out at aiimsexams.ac.in, link here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released AIIMS INI CET 2023 seat allotment result. The seat allotment result has been declared for Round 2. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI CET 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out, link here

The rank-wise list of allocated seats of the 2nd Round of Seat Allocation (Institute Subject/Specialty) for MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2024 Session (INI-CET) has been released. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check AIIMS INI CET 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2

AIIMS INI CET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INI CET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, candidates can accept the allocated seat from December 20 to December 26, 2023 and reporting and submission of documents can be done from December 20 to December 26, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.