AIMA MAT admit card for February 2021 CBT released at mat.aima.in
- Candidates who have successfully applied for the examination can download the MAT CBT 2021 admit card by visiting mat.aima.in.
All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the computer-based test (CBT) of Management Aptitude Test. AIMA will hold the MAT CBT 2021 on February 20.
Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can download the MAT CBT 2021 admit card by visiting mat.aima.in.
How to download MAT CBT admit card for February 2021 exam:
1.Visit the official website of All India Management Association (AIMA)
2.Click on link for download of ‘MAT CBT admit card’
3. A new page will appear on the screen
4. Key in your registration number and date of birth and submit
5. The MAT CBT admit card for February 2021 exam will appear on the screen
6. Download the admit card and take its print out.
MAT CBT admit card for February 2021 exam: Here’s the direct link to download
Note: Candidates must carry MAT Admit card while going for the examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMA MAT admit card for February 2021 CBT released at mat.aima.in
- Candidates who have successfully applied for the examination can download the MAT CBT 2021 admit card by visiting mat.aima.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Feb 28
- Earlier, the deadline was extended from January 15 to 30, 2021. The deadline was further extended till February 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMA MAT 2021 registration deadline extended till Feb 16
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMA MAT 2021 registration ends today, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools reopen in West Bengal today; classes 9-12 to resume
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SUIIT will start new B Tech course and M Tech course
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Online GMAT exam to now have Analytical Writing Assessment section
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT MBA IB application correction window opens, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the examination can make corrections on their application forms online at iift.nta.nic.in on or before February 12, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School principals welcome nursery admission schedule announcement by Delhi govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Nursery admissions 2021: Here is what you should know
- The last date to apply for the Delhi nursery admission is March 4, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students from Bihar fail to qualify for Japanese scholarship
- Students from Bihar have failed to make the cut among 100 shortlisted from other Indian universities for the prestigious MEXT scholarship, offered by the government of Japan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to study in Israel? Here's what you should know
- Students looking for high-quality education, where they can take an active role in their studies and learn from some of the best professors in the world, should look no further than Israel, says Professor Yaffa Zilbershats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai colleges set to reopen, TISS still undecided
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes
- Admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country have been extended by another week following a Supreme Court order dated February 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 1600 FYJC aspirants admitted in Mumbai Colleges on Day 1 of FCFS round
- More than 1,600 aspirants of first year junior college (FYJC) bagged a seat at Mumbai colleges on the first day of the second first come, first served (FCFS) admission round that began on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox