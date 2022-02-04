AISSEE 2022 answer keys released, here’s how to check and raise objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2022. Candidates can visit the AISSEE website aissee.nta.nic.in and check the answer keys.

NTA has also released the OMR answer sheets and the recorded responses of candidates who appeared for the AISSEE 2022. The last date to access the OMR sheets, recorded responses, questions and the provisional answer key is February 05, 2022.

Candidates can follow the steps provided and check the answer keys:

How to Check AISSEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key

1. Visit the AISSEE 2022 website at aissee.nta.nic.in

2. Click on ‘AISSEE 2022 – OMR Display, OMR Challenge, and Answer Key Challenge’

3. Login through ‘Application Number and Date of Birth’ or through ‘Application Number and Password’

4. The Provisional Answer Keys will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the provisional answer key and take a print out for future need.

Candidates who are unsatisfied with answers can challenge the provisional answer key by filling an online application form and paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

The agency will not entertain any challenge without the receipt of the processing fee. The NTA will prepare and declare the results based on the final answer key.

Candidates can also view and download their OMR answer sheets and recorded responses. Candidates can make representation on the recorded responses after viewing their answer sheets. They can visit the AISSEE website and apply online along with a non-refundable fee of Rs. 100.

According to the notice, The NTA will verify the representations made by candidates against the OMR grading. The agency will update the data, if the challenge is found to be correct.

Candidates can call the NTA Help line number 011-6922 7700/011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in in case of assistance.