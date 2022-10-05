Home / Education / Admissions / Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration begins tomorrow

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration begins tomorrow

admissions
Published on Oct 05, 2022 08:34 PM IST

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 registration begins tomorrow, October 6, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site at allduniv.ac.in.

Allahabad University (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

University of Allahabad will begin the registration process for Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 on October 6, 2022. The registration process and document uploading can be done from tomorrow onwards to October 8, 2022. Candidates can apply through the official site of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in.

The verification and fee submission can be done from October 6 to October 8, 2022. The PG counselling details have been shared in University of Allahabad twitter account. Candidates can check the list of documents given below.

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: How to register

  1. Mark Sheet and Certificate of Class 10, 12
  2. Graduation marksheet
  3. Migration certificate and transfer certificate for other university
  4. Recent caste certificate
  5. Economically weaker section certificate
  6. Aadhar card
  7. Download undertaking for gap year
  8. Download anti ragging form from admission website

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Allahabad University.

allahabad university education news
