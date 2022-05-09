Anna University Admission 2022: Notification, application in June-July

Anna University, Chennai has released the admission schedule for the 2022-23 academic session in university departments.

The application process for BE, BTech, MSc, ME, MTech, MBA, MCA and integrated courses will begin in June-July, and get over by August.

The admission schedule is tentative, the university said. Here are the details:

Anna University admission schedule (tentative)

Programme Notification and application Last date to apply M. Sc. - 5 yr Integrated June 22 July 20 B.E, B. Tech (Consortium of Industries) June 24 July 15 M.E, M. Tech, M Arch, M. Plan (Consortium of Industries) July 31 August 17 M.Sc(2 yr), M. Sc(5 yr) Integrated (Consortium of Industries) June 26 July 25 M.C.A, M.B.A (Consortium of Industries) June 15 July 13 B.E, B. Tech, B. Arch (Other States) July 6 July 29 M.C.A (Other States) June 15 July 13 B.E, B. Tech, B.Arch (NRI / FN / CIWGC) June 24 July 13 M.E, M. Tech, M. Arch, M. Plan (NRI / FN/ CIWGC) July 27 August 18 M. Sc (2 yr), M.Sc 5 yr Integrated (NRI / FN / CIWGC) June 27 July 22 MCA / MBA (NRI / FN / CIWGC) June 27 July 22

Application forms and notifications will be available on the admission website of the university, admissions.annauniv.edu/cfa. Students can also visit annauniv.edu for more details.

For more information, candidates can contact Anna University's centre for admissions at 044 - 2235 8314 or send email at dircfa@annauniv.edu.

For the admission schedule, click here.