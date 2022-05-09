Home / Education / Admissions / Anna University Admission 2022: Notification, application in June-July
Anna University Admission 2022: Notification, application in June-July

  • Anna University Admission 2022: The application process for BE, BTech, MSc, ME, MTech, MBA, MCA and integrated courses will begin in June-July, and get over by August.
Anna University Admission 2022: Notification, application in June-July
Anna University Admission 2022: Notification, application in June-July ( Photo: annauniv.edu )
Published on May 09, 2022 02:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Anna University, Chennai has released the admission schedule for the 2022-23 academic session in university departments.

The application process for BE, BTech, MSc, ME, MTech, MBA, MCA and integrated courses will begin in June-July, and get over by August. 

The admission schedule is tentative, the university said. Here are the details:

Anna University admission schedule (tentative)

 ProgrammeNotification and applicationLast date to apply
M. Sc. - 5 yr IntegratedJune 22July 20
B.E, B. Tech (Consortium of Industries)June 24July 15
M.E, M. Tech, M Arch, M. Plan (Consortium of Industries)July 31August 17
M.Sc(2 yr), M. Sc(5 yr) Integrated (Consortium of Industries)June 26July 25
M.C.A, M.B.A (Consortium of Industries)June 15July 13
B.E, B. Tech, B. Arch (Other States)July 6July 29
M.C.A (Other States)June 15July 13
B.E, B. Tech, B.Arch (NRI / FN / CIWGC)June 24July 13
M.E, M. Tech,  M. Arch, M. Plan (NRI / FN/ CIWGC)July 27August 18
M. Sc (2 yr), M.Sc 5 yr Integrated (NRI / FN / CIWGC)June 27July 22
MCA / MBA (NRI / FN / CIWGC)June 27July 22

Application forms and notifications will be available on the admission website of the university, admissions.annauniv.edu/cfa. Students can also visit annauniv.edu for more details. 

For more information, candidates can contact Anna University's centre for admissions at 044 - 2235 8314 or send email at dircfa@annauniv.edu.

For the admission schedule, click here.

admissions education news
