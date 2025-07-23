AP EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result released, direct link here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has released the seat allotment result for Phase 1 admissions in undergraduate programme through the Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET ) on Wednesday, July 23. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their allotment results on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result has been released. The direct link to check is given here.

Candidates will need to enter their EAPCET Hall Ticket number and Date of Birth to check the results.

Following this, candidates who have been allotted a seat will have to report at the colleges for admission between July 23, 2025 and July 26, 2025.

Classes for are scheduled to commence on August 4, 2025.

As per notification by the Council, the admission to 85 per cent seats in each course will be reserved for the local candidates of Andhra Pradesh state and the remaining 15 per cent of the seats will be open for local or non-local candidates.

AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow these steps to check the allotment results:

Visit official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in Tab on link ‘Seat Allotment Result’ Enter the required login details Submit and download for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSCHE.