AP EAMCET 2nd phase allotment result 2020 to be declared today

The Department of Technical Education, Vijayawada will declare the AP EAMCET 2020 second phase allotment result on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 6pm on its official website.

After the results are announced, candidates who have applied for admission will be able to check the AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020 online at apeamcet.nic.in.

How to check AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at apeamcet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

