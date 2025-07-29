Department of Technical Education will close the AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 final phase registration on July 30, 2025. Candidates who still have not applied for the final phase counselling round can check and apply online through the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final phase registration ends tomorrow at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

The verification of uploaded certificates will be done from July 28 to July 30, 2025. The web options will be exercised from July 28 to July 31, 2025. The web options can be changed on August 1, 2025. The seat allotment resilt will be released on August 4, 2025.

Candidates can self join and report to the allotted colleges from August 4 to August 8, 2025. The classwork will commence from August 4, 2025 onwards.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to apply for final phase

To apply for the final phase counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 final phase registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counseling is ₹1200/- for OC/BC and ₹600/- for SC/ST.The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.