AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 released, how to check at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

The Department of Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the first round seat allotment results of the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) 2025 on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 has been released. The steps to check at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET are given below. (HT file)

AP EAMCET 2025: How to check seat allotment results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the first round seat allotment results:

Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. On the home page, click on the link to check the AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 seat allotment result. Enter the login credentials, and submit. The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: AP EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result released, direct link here

Notably, candidates who have been allotted seats must report at the respective colleges for admission between July 23 and 26, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that the registration process for AP EAPCET counselling began on July 7, 2025.

The admission process is for those candidates who passed the Intermediate examination with 45 per cent marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry (40% for reserved) categories.

Also, candidates need to be Indian nationals and satisfy the local / non-local status requirements.

Additionally. admission to 85 per cent of the seats in each course will be reserved for the local candidates of Andhra Pradesh. The remaining 15 per cent of the seats will be unreserved seats for local/non-local candidates.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSCHE.