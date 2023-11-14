Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will release AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment result for MPC stream on November 14, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the result through the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The seat allotment result will be displayed on the website after 6 pm today. AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment result for MPC releasing today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Candidates who will be allotted a seat can appear for self reporting and reporting at college from November 15 to November 16, 2023.

All the registered candidates can check the seat allotment result by following the steps given below.

AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on November 1 and ended on November 8, 2023. The online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help centres was done from November 8 to November 9 and the change of options for the candidates was done November 12, 2023.

Those candidates who will get a seat can take admission into B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D Courses at various institutes across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON