News / Education / Admissions / AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment result for pharmacy stream out at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment result for pharmacy stream out at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 14, 2023 06:28 PM IST

AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment result for pharmacy stream has been released. Candidates can check the result here.

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment result for pharmacy stream. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment result for pharmacy stream out, link here

Direct link to check AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment result

AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

All the registered candidates can check the seat allotment result by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will be allotted a seat in this round can appear for self reporting and reporting at college from November 15 to November 16, 2023 to take admission into B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D Courses at various institutes across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.

