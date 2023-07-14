Home / Education / Admissions / AP ECET counselling 2023 registration begins on ecet-sche.aptonline.in

HT Education Desk
Jul 14, 2023

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started online counselling for AP ECET 2023. Last date to apply is July 17.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the online counselling process of the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2023). Candidates who have qualified in the exam can go to ecet-sche.aptonline.in and submit their application forms. The last date to apply is July 17.

The entrance test is held for lateral entry to Engineering and Pharmacy courses.

The application process of AP ECET includes these steps:

  1. Candidate registration
  2. Checking payment status
  3. Printing application form
  4. Checking HLC

Direct link to apply

The processing fee for AP ECET counselling is 1,200 for OC/BC candidates and it is 600 for SC/ST candidates. The deadline for making this payment is July 17.

After that, candidates have to complete certificate verification at notified help line centres between July 17 and 20.

Candidates can exercise web options between July 19 and 21 and change it, if required, on July 22. AP ECET seat allotment result will be announced on July 25.

Selected candidates will have to self report and then report at college between July 25 and 30.

Classes for this batch will begin on August 1.

