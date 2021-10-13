Home / Education / Admissions / AP Ed. CET result declared at sche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download rank card
AP Ed. CET result declared at sche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download rank card

  • AP Ed.CET result declared at sche.ap.gov.in, direct link here
AP Ed.CET result declared at sche.ap.gov.in, check the direct link here
AP Ed.CET result declared at sche.ap.gov.in, check the direct link here
Published on Oct 13, 2021 04:45 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has declared the Education Common Entrance Test or the AP Ed.CET result and rank card on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of AP.Ed CET at sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP Ed.CET exam was held on September 21 across various centers.

Candidates can check their results and rank card through their Registration Number and EdCET Hall Ticket Number.

Direct link to check the AP Ed.CET result

Direct link to download rank card

How to check the AP Ed.CET result

Visit the official website for Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education - sche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the ‘AP EdCET - 2021’ tab t

Click on the ‘Results’ tab.

Enter the AP EDCET 2021 registration number and hall ticket number.

Click on view result

Your AP Ed.CET result will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

ap ed cet ap exam result ap ed cet results check + 1 more
