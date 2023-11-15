AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Phase 2 registration begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the registration process for AP ICET 2023 Counselling phase 2 registration on November 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the second and final phase schedule can do it through the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Phase 2 registration begins, link here

The last date to apply as per the official schedule is till November 17, 2023. The verification of certificates will be done from November 16 to November 18, 2023 and exercising of web options will be done from November 17 to November 19, 2023.

The allotment of seats for second and final phase counselling will be displayed on November 22, 2023 and reporting to colleges after second and final phase counselling will be till November 23, 2023.

AP ICET 2023 Counselling: How to apply for Phase 2

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP ICET 2023 Counselling phase 2 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.