AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has started the registration process for AP ICET 2023 Counselling on September 8, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for admission into MBA and MCA courses can do it through the official site of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Registration begins, direct link here (Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))

The last date to apply for the counselling round is till September 14, 2023. The verification of certificates can be done from September 9 to September 16, 2023. The web options can be exercised from September 19 to September 21, 2023. The web options can be changed on September 22, 2023 and allotment of seats for first phase counselling will be displayed on September 25, 2023. Candidates can report to the colleges after first phase counselling on September 26 and classwork will commence on September 27, 2023.

AP ICET 2023 Counselling: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP ICET 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP ICET.

