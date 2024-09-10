AP ICET Counselling 2024: Phase 2 web options entry underway at icet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the AP ICET Counselling 2024 Phase 2 web options entry on September 9, 2024. The last date to enter the web options is till September 14, 2024. Candidates can find the link on the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ICET Counselling 2024: Phase 2 web options entry underway, link here (Representational image)

As per the official schedule, the change of web options can be done on September 15, 2024. The seat allotment result for Phase 2 will be out on September 17 and candidates can report to the allotted colleges till September 21, 2024.

AP ICET Counselling 2024: How to fill web options

To enter the web options, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP ICET Counselling 2024 Phase 2 web options entry link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the options and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the selection of candidates and allotment to colleges will be on the basis of rank obtained at the Common Entrance Test and other conditions laid down.

This counselling process is conducted for admission to First year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in university constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

AP ICET examination was conducted on May 6, 2024 and the answer key was released on May 8. The objection window was closed on August 10, 2024. The AP ICET results was announced on May 30, 2024.

The counselling registration for Phase 2 was started on September 4 and ended on September 7, 2024. The verification of certificates was done from September 5 to September 8, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.