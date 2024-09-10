NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 2 choice filling, locking ends today at mcc.nic.in, link here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will end the choice filling and locking facility for Round 2 NEET UG 2024 Counselling on September 10, 2024. Candidates who want to fill the choices and lock them for Round 2 can find the link on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the university had decided to conduct examinations online where only the schedule was released and students had the flexibility to choose dates to write their tests while sitting at home.(Representational image)

As per the official schedule, the choice filling facility will be available till 11.55 pm today and choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm to 11.55 pm of September 10, 2024.

Seat allotment will be processed from September 11 to September 12, 2024, and seat allotment results for Round 2 will be released on September 13, 2024.

Candidates can report and join the allotted institute from September 14 to September 20, 2024. The institutes can verify the candidates' data from September 21 to September 22, 2024.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to fill and lock choices

All the candidates who want to fill the choices and lock it can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2024 counselling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where registration link will be available.

Login to the account and fill the choices and lock it.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MCC will begin the Round 3 registration process on September 26 and will conclude it on October 2, 2024. The choice filling and locking facility will begin on September 27 and will end on October 2, 2024. The seat allotment result processing will be done from October 3 to October 4, 2024 and the seat allotment result will be announced on October 5, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.