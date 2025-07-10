The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Phase 1 of counselling of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) today, July 10, 2025. AP ICET Counselling 2025: Registration begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in/ICET, direct link here

Candidates who have qualified AP ICET 2025 examination and are seeking admission into MBA/MCA Programmes in the Andhra state for theacademic session 2025-26 can complete their registration on official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date for registration online is July 14, 2025.

AP ICET Counselling 2025: How to register

Steps to be followed for online registration:-

Visit official website icet-sche.aptonline.in

On homepage, click on Candidate registration link

Generate login credentials

Fill the form using credentials

Pay fee online and submit

Candidates can check all required document for registration and eligibility criteria from E- prospectus available on official website.

Candidates to pay fees through the “Pay Processing Fee” link in the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ . Candidates belonging from (for OC/BC) Rs. 1200/- and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST/PH) candidates. Candidates will have to use AP ICET Hall Ticket number and Rank to pay fee online.

Moreover, Verification of Certificates will held from July 11 to July 15. Exercising of Web Options will be available from July 13 to July 16. Change of Web Options from July 17. Allotment of seats for counseling will be on July 19. Reporting to colleges after first phase counselling from July 20 to July 22. Commencement of Class Work will be from July 21.

For more details, candidates to check official website.

Detailed Notification Here