The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the registration process for Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) counselling 2023 today, August 26. Eligible candidates can apply for APPGECET-2023 web counselling for admission into M.Tech / M.Pharmacy / Pharm.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2023-24 through the official website at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. The last date for the registration is August 31. AP PGECET 2023 counselling registration begins at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in

The online verification process for the AP PGECET 2023 will begin on August 27 and will end on September 6.

Candidates will have access to the web option service from September 8 to September 11. Candidates will have until September 12 to update their preferences. The AP PGECET 2023 seat allocation will be announced on September 15.

AP PGECET 2023 counselling: Know how to register

Visit the AP PGECET 2023 counselling official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP PGCET 2023 registration link

Key in your login details and upload all the required documents

Review the application form and submit it for future reference.

