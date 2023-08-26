News / Education / Admissions / AP PGECET 2023 counselling registration begins at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in

AP PGECET 2023 counselling registration begins at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 26, 2023 12:29 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) starts registration for PGECET counselling 2023. Apply at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in by August 31.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the registration process for Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) counselling 2023 today, August 26. Eligible candidates can apply for APPGECET-2023 web counselling for admission into M.Tech / M.Pharmacy / Pharm.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2023-24 through the official website at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. The last date for the registration is August 31.

AP PGECET 2023 counselling registration begins at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in
AP PGECET 2023 counselling registration begins at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in

The online verification process for the AP PGECET 2023 will begin on August 27 and will end on September 6.

Direct link to apply

Candidates will have access to the web option service from September 8 to September 11. Candidates will have until September 12 to update their preferences. The AP PGECET 2023 seat allocation will be announced on September 15.

AP PGECET 2023 counselling: Know how to register

Visit the AP PGECET 2023 counselling official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP PGCET 2023 registration link

Key in your login details and upload all the required documents

Review the application form and submit it for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out