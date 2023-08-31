AP PGECET 2023 seat allotment result for GATE/GPAT candidates releasing today at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of APSCHE will release AP PGECET 2023 seat allotment result on August 31, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released for GATE/GPAT candidates. The result when released will be available to candidates on the official site of AP PGECET at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. AP PGECET 2023 seat allotment result for GATE/GPAT candidates releasing today

The select reporting and reporting at colleges by the candidates can be done from September 1 to September 5, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AP PGECET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of AP PGECET at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP PGECET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This counselling schedule is conducted for admission into M.Tech/M.Pharmacy/Pharma D (PB) courses for the academic year 2023-24.

The registration process was started on August 10 and ended on August 15, 2023. The verification of uploaded certificates was done from August 11 to August 15, 2023. Web options was filled from August 24 to August 28 and change of web options was done on August 28, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP PGECET.

