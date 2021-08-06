AP POLYCET 2021 exam next month, registration ends on August 13, check schedule

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will conclude the registration process on August 13 for AP POLYCET 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can check and apply online through the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test will be conducted on September 1, 2021.

As per the official brochure, the admission into new Diploma Courses sanctioned if any during the academic year 2021-2022 will be done on the basis of POLYCET-2021 rank. There is no age restriction for appearing for POLYCET-2021. Candidates can check the complete schedule given below.

AP POLYCET 2021: Check schedule here

Opening date of application July 26, 2021 Closing date of application August 13, 2021 Release of Hall ticket One week before commencement of exam Exam date September 1, 2021 Tentative date of declaration of results September 11, 2021

To apply for the examination, candidates should have passed SSC exam conducted by the state board of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh or any other examination equivalent. Candidates who have appeared for this year and whose results are yet to be declared can appear for the exam.

As separate POLYCET tests are being conducted by the respective States, the candidates of Andhra Pradesh intending to seek admission in to the courses offered in Polytechnics of Telangana State and seek admission under 15% unreserved quota offered in Telangana State shall appear for POLYCET conducted by Telangana.