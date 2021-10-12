AP-RCET 2021 registration begins at sche.ap.gov.in, apply till Oct 31

Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test, AP RCET 2021 online registration process has begun. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AP-RCET at sche.ap.gov.in. The last date to fill the online registration form is October 31.



Candidates can submit the application form till November 8 with a late fee.

Candidates will be allowed to correct typographical errors between November 6 to 8 2021.

The admit card will be available from November 15. The AP-RCET 2021 examination will be conducted from November 22 to November 25.

AP RCET 2021 application fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for OC, ₹1300 for BC, and ₹1000 for SC, ST, and PWD.

AP RCET 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of AP RCET at sche.ap.gov.in.

On the Homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'Application.'

Pay the application fee

Know your application status

Fill the application form

Keep the hard copy of AP RCET 2021 for future reference

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of APRCET at sche.ap.gov.in for more details.