State Council of Educational Research and Training, Assam has released Assam DElEd PET Counselling 2023 revised schedule. The revised schedule can be checked by all candidates through the official site of SCERT at scertpet.co.in. Assam DElEd PET Counselling 2023 revised schedule out at scertpet.co.in

As per the revised schedule, the online counselling begins on September 25 and will end on September 30, 2023. The district wise overall and category wise rank will be declared on October 3, 2023. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on October 5, 2023.

The physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute will be done from October 6 to October 7, 2023. Online submission of admission report and vacancy list by the respective institutes to Directorate of SCERT, Assam will be done upto October 9, 2023.

Assam DElEd PET result declared on September 24, 2023. The result has been released district wise by the Council. The examination was conducted on September 10, 2023. Earlier, the result was scheduled to released on September 20, which was delayed due to unknown reason.

Assam DElEd PET is for admission to two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course offered by NCTE recognized teacher education institutes – DIET/CTE/Normal School/BTC/Pvt. TEIs – of Assam. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SCERT, Assam.

