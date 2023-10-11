News / Education / Admissions / Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023 today on scertpet.co.in

Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023 today on scertpet.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 11, 2023 09:15 AM IST

Once announced, candidates can check it on the council's website, scertpet.co.in.

State Council of Educational Research (SCERT) is going to announce seat allotment results for the second round of DElEd admission 2023 today, October 11. Once announced, candidates can check it on the council's website, scertpet.co.in.

Next, selected candidates can go to the allotted institutions to complete the physical admission and document verification process from October 13 to 16.

Institutes will submit admission report and vacancy lists to the directorate of SCERT Assam by 5 pm on October 17.

Subject to availability of seats, SCERT will publish the vacancy list for the next round on October 19. Online counselling for revision/modification of preferences will be done from October 19 to 24.

Round 3 allotment result will be announced on October October 27.

Steps to check SCERT Assam DElEd 2023 seat allotment result

Go to the official website of SCERT on scertpet.co.in.

Open the round 2 seat allotment result link.

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check it and download the page.

