Home / Education / Admissions / AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022 begins soon, details here

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022 begins soon, details here

admissions
Published on Oct 23, 2022 12:45 PM IST

AACCC will soon begin AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 on aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022 begins soon, details here(PTI file)
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022 begins soon, details here(PTI file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AYUSH Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will soon begin the registration for AYUSH NEET UG counselling for 15% all India quota and some other seats. Usually, AYUSH NEET counselling begins soon after MCC NEET counselling. MCC has already declared results for the first round of MBBS and BDS counselling and next, AACCC will begin the application process that will lead to BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS admissions.

To participate in AYUSH counselling, candidates will have to apply on aaccc.gov.in with their credentials.

The committee conducts counselling in 2 rounds, followed by mop-up and stray vacancy rounds for the following seats:

  1. 15% All India Quota UG (BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS) seats under Govt./Govt. aided institute of all States/ Union Territories.
  2. 100% UG (BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS) seats under National/ Central Institutes.
  3. 100% UG (BAMS) seats under Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
  4. 50% BUMS seats of AMU, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
  5. 50% BAMS & BHMS seats of NEIA&H, Shilong, Meghalaya.
  6. 100% UG (BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS) seats of all Deemed Universities.
  7. 100% UG seats (15% All India Quota + 85% Delhi Quota) of ASU & H Institutes under Delhi University as per eligibility conditions provided by the University.

Information bulletin, counselling schedule and other details will be soon published on the official website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayush neet
ayush neet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out