Ayush NEET Counselling.(PTI file)
admissions

Ayush NEET UG counselling 2020 registration begins, here's direct link

  • Candidates can register online at aaccc.gov.in on or before January 24, 2021, till 12 noon.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:58 PM IST

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) on Tuesday begins the third or mop-up round registration for AYUSH -NEET UG counselling 2020 on its official website.

Candidates can register online at aaccc.gov.in on or before January 24, 2021, till 12 noon.

According to the official schedule, the last date for choice filling and locking is January 24. The result will be declared on January 27.

Shortlisted candidates for the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling will have to report for admission at the allotted institutes between January 28 and February 8.

Direct link to register for AYUSH Counselling.

AYUSH Counselling: How to register online

Step 1: Visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG counselling.

Step 3: Click on the ‘new registration' tab and fill in the required information.

Step 4: Fill the application form correctly and submit

