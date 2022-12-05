Home / Education / Admissions / AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment process from Dec 6

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment process from Dec 6

Published on Dec 05, 2022 04:54 PM IST

AYUSH (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment process begins from tomorrow, Dec 6.

ByHT Education Desk

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will begin the process of allocating seats for NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 tomorrow, December 6. The seat allocation procedure will end on December 7, 2022. The AYUSH NEET UG 2022 result will be released by the AACCC on December 8 following the conclusion of the allotment procedure. Candidates will be able to view the results on the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

Candidates who will be alloted seat in round 2 will have to report at alloted college from December 9 to December 17.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Seat allotment result

Check and take print out for future reference.

