B.Com cut-offs high across DU colleges, SRCC declares 100% for B.Com after a decade

After a gap of nearly 10 years, one of the most sought-after commerce colleges in the country, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), once again came out with a cutoff of 100% for the BCom (Honours) course. The last time the college set a cent percent cutoff for the course was in 2011. That’s not all. This year, the college also announced a 100% cutoff for BA Honours in Economics.

The cutoffs for commerce courses across colleges are in the range of 97% to 100%, with 38 of 54 colleges offering BCom (Honours) to students with a score of 98% or more.

Simrit Kaur, principal, SRCC, said the college analysed data provided by the university to arrive at the cutoffs. “We have more students getting 100% this year. For our college, a score of above 99% is usually taken into consideration for admission. Thus, a high cutoff was expected this year,” said Kaur.

The college also saw 100% cutoff for Economics (Hons), a jump of one percentage point from last year. Around 38 Delhi University colleges offer BA (Hons) in Economics. Of these, around 25 saw a cutoff between 98% and 100%. The cutoff for economics was 97% or more at a majority of colleges.

At North Campus’s Hansraj College, the cutoff for BCom stood at 99.7%. College principal Rama Sharma said it was usual for the first cutoff to rise by a few percentage points every year. “Commerce aspirants are more likely to go to SRCC and, hence, the college did not keep the cutoff for the course at 100%,” she said.

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College also kept a 100% cutoff for BCom. College principal Jaswinder Singh said it was among the few colleges that offered the course due to which it had declared a high cutoff. Around 42 colleges of Delhi University offer BCom.