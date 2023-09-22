SPJIMR announces admissions open for PGDM and PGDM-BM Programs

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has announced the commencement of admissions for the 2024-26 academic batch. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR announces admissions open for its PGDM and PGDM-BM Programs

Aspirants can now explore to register for two programmes: Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management-Business Management (PGDM-BM).

SPJIMR’s Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is a two-year, full-time residential programme approved by AICTE and accredited by NBA and AMBA, UK.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management) PGDM-BM is a two-year, full-time residential programme with a General Management focus designed on the pillars of the flagship programme PGDM.

Eligibility Criteria

According to a press release issued by SPJIMR, the eligibility criterion is as follows:

• A Bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognized university

• Final-year graduation students can apply

• The choice between CAT 2023 or GMAT (valid from January 01, 2021, to December 31, 2023) scores

• Work experience is not mandatory; fresh graduates and individuals with up to five years of experience are welcome.

Selection Process

The selection process evaluates not only academic performance but also emotional readiness, work experience, extracurricular activities, and alignment with the values-based growth mission.

SPJIMR is an AICTE-approved Tier 1 MBA institute accredited by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International) and the Association of MBAs (AMBA), UK.

A constituent of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, SPJIMR offers a broad portfolio of management programmes to individual participants and organisations.

At the application stage, PGDM aspirants can select two specializations from Finance, Information Management, Marketing, and Operations & Supply Chain.

PGDM-BM offers holistic development of all functional management areas and allows students to tailor their course mix based on their career goals.

PGDM offers 240 seats for Indian nationals and 36 seats for foreign nationals, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

PGDM-BM has an annual intake of 120 seats. Apply for your preferred program using a single form by the deadline: November 24, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON