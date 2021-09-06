BHU Entrance Test 2021 application submission deadline extended

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the last date for submission of online application for Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Examination-2021. The last date to submit online applications has been extended to September 12, 2021 till 11.50pm.

The last date to pay the examination fee online has been extended to September 13 till 11.50pm.

Candidates can make corrections online in the particulars of application form from September 14 to 15 till 11.50pm through the correction/editing window at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

The BHU entrance test-2021 will be held for admission into the under-graduate (UET) and post-graduate (PET) programmes for academic session 2021-22.

Candidates who have not applied yet for the BHU Entrance Examination-2021 can apply online through the official website of BHU at bhuonline.in.

Direct link to apply for BHU entrance test for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses (UET)-2021

Direct link to apply for BHU entrance test for admission to postgraduate (pg) courses (PET)-2021

How to apply for BHU entrance test-2021:

Visit the official website of BHU at bhuonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to apply" for admission into the under-graduate programme (UET) or post-graduate programme (PET).

A new webpage will appear on the screen.

Click on "New Registration" link.

Fill the application form.

Make the payment and click on submit.

After submitting the application form, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.