Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: Seat allotment for 2nd round counselling released

  Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) on Monday, October 11 released the seat allotment list for 2nd Round of Counselling for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021.
Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: Candidates should login on the official website of Bihar B.Ed LMNU on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in to check college allotment list.( bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 08:09 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) on Monday, October 11, released the seat allotment for 2nd Round of Counselling for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021. Candidates should login on the official website of Bihar B.Ed LMNU on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in to check college allotment list.

The college allotment list can be checked now. The confirmation of seat and part payment ( 3000) can be done by candidates from October 12 to October 21. The paper verification admission to the concerned colleges can be done from Oct 18 to Oct 23 and and spot admission will be done from Oct 25 to Oct 30.

Direct link to login for seat allotment of 2nd round of counselling of CET BED 2021

Bihar CET BEd exam is a state-level teaching entrance test held by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Candidates qualifying in this exam are eligible to take admission in regular B.Ed, distance B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri B.Ed programmes.

The round 1 counselling registration for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 started on September 1 and concluded on September 12. The allotted colleges list was released by LNMU on September 18.

Monday, October 11, 2021
