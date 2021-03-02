IND USA
Muslims have been the most educationally backward group in India. In comparison to their population, they have the lowest enrolment rates at elementary, high school and higher secondary school education, as well as higher education (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Bihar govt admits dip in enrolment in schools; says decline in dropouts

  • The Bihar government on Tuesday admitted in the state assembly that the enrolment of students in the government and government-aided schools had declined by 40 lakh in 2018-19 compared to 2014-15.
By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:14 PM IST

The Bihar government on Tuesday admitted in the state assembly that the enrolment of students in the government and government-aided schools had declined by 40 lakh in 2018-19 compared to 2014-15. The government, however emphasized that only 1.11 lakh children were out of school in 2020-21 as compared to 3.80 lakh in 2014-15.

Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary , while replying to a short notice question of Afaque Alam, said a survey conducted by United district information system for education (UDISE) had found that the enrolment rate had declined in schools in 2018-19 . “ But there are many factors behind it,” he said, adding, that the state government is taking a slew of measures to keep a check on the drop out rate as well as lessen the number of children out of school. He said that children out of school in 2014-15 was 3.80 lakh, while in 18-19 it was 1.43 lakh and had reduced to 1.11 lakh in 2020-21.

“ We have started the process of recruiting 90,762 teachers for primary and middle schools while all untrained teachers are being trained. The e- content is available for all books from Class 1 to 12 on the website of Bihar Textbook Publishing Corporation,” the minister said. He also added the government will be starting the Praveshoutsav from March 8 in all primary schools to increase the enrolment drive and encourage parents to send their wards to school.

“In the budget for new fiscal year, the education department got the highest allocation of 21.94% , which indicates the government’s priority in education sector. The education department will also contribute in providing employment in a big way,” the minister added.

In a supplementary of another question, the minister said the government would soon issue a guideline on the responsibilities and power of the MLAs in managing the committee of schools and the official document would be sent to all district education officers so that it is implemented strictly.

The education minister also informed the House that the state government would be making appointments for librarians as per the UGC norms while stating that here were total 299 posts vacant for librarians and library assistants in several universities and constituent colleges.

Non-payment of fees

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday directed the state government to look into the matter regarding the private schools not allowing students, enrolled in different classes, to take examination owing to non-payment of fees.

The direction came after BJP MLA from Begusarai Kundan Kumar raised the issue during the zero hour highlighting that a large number of students in his district studying in private schools were not being allowed to take examination as their parents had not paid fees. He said the pandemic had caused economic hardship to a large number of families and schools should be more considerate.

Din in the House

The opposition RJD and CPI-ML (liberation) created noisy scenes inside the state Assembly over several issues, including the lathicharge and use of water cannons during a demonstration by ML and AISA activists demanding jobs in Patna on Monday.

The ML legislators, marching to the Well of the House, demanded strict action against the cops involved in the lathicharge and an enquiry into the use of force against the protesters.

The RJD MLAs were also agitated and expressed that they were dissatisfied over the social welfare department minister Madan Sahni’s reply on the starred question raised by RJD’s Lalit Kumar Yadav.

Yadav, in his question, had sought a reply in connection with two officials, in clerical grade, being reappointed in the same Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) office after retirement. The RJD members created din in the house for a few minutes after which the minister assured that two officials had already been transferred from their present post.

