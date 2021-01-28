BITS Pilani launches management school
Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani on Thursday announced the launch of BITS School of Management (BITSoM) with an investment of around ₹1,500 crore over the next five to seven years.
BITSoM will offer a two-year residential MBA degree programme with faculties drawn from the top business schools globally and a course fee of ₹24 lakh.
Addressing a virtual press conference, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, who is the Chancellor of BITS Pilani said over the past three decades there have been a lot of changes across the globe with the advent of new technologies and various events, the latest being the coronavirus pandemic, which have changed the business landscape thereby necessitating the way future business leaders are groomed.
"There is a need to redefine content and format and delivery of an MBA programme. This is a time to introduce a new approach to management education to understand how business models are reshaped by technology, how consumer needs are solved by design thinking, how data science is becoming an indispensable tool to accelerate growth and how growth with inclusivity is a pre-requisite for creating values over time," he added.
Building on the legacy of BITS Pilani, he said BITSoM has been envisioned to mould "visionary game-changers through a new age MBA degree programme, that goes beyond management studies alone."
"The endeavour is not just to redefine management education, but also help articulate the role of business in society. BITSoM will, in its unique way, advance the cumulative wisdom of management thinking in India," Birla said adding it would bring a new set of ideas, principles and frameworks and collaborate with existing institutions to make India a potential global hub for management education.
When asked about investment, Birla said, "The investment in the B-School will be about ₹1,500 crore...it is not an investment by me but by BITS Pilani, the institution...There is only BITS, who will be investing. It is an investment over five to seven years."
The first session will start in July this year with a batch of 120 students at an interim campus in Powai, Mumbai and BITSoM will move to a permanent campus, which is being developed across 60 acres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, by 2024.
Faculty of BITSoM will include globally renowned professors from top B-Schools such as NYU Stern School of Business, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Singapore Management University and Kellogg School of Management, in addition to leading industry practitioners, BITS Pilani said.
The multidisciplinary curriculum of the MBA programme will address the needs of an evolving business landscape and offer students an immersive, engaging, and holistic experience to excel in all aspects of their lives.
It will also providing students with global and contextual perspectives with courses such as Ethics in Business, the Origin of Management in India, and Indian Philosophy and Leadership, it added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list 2020 released, check here
- Candidates can check the MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list online at cetcelladmissions.mahait.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya class 9 entrance exam admit card out
- Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya on Wednesday released admit card for Class 9th entrance exam- JNVST 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NVS Class 9 entrance test admit card 2021 released, here's link to download
- Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the admit cards of entrance test to admit students in Class IX against the vacant seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LSAC reschedules LSAT—India 2021 due to CBSE exams
- The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Wednesday announced that it will reschedule the 2021 Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRMA Admissions 2021: Application window closing soon
- Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) will close the application window for Post Graduate Diploma in rural management admission test on January 31.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harvard applications surge as students flock to top names
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have applied for admission can check the AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020 online at apeamcet.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AP EAMCET 2nd phase allotment result 2020 to be declared today
- After the results are announced, candidates who have applied for admission will be able to check the AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020 online at apeamcet.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AP ICET Counselling 2020 to begin today, check details
- According to the official notification, the council will conduct the counselling for qualified and eligible candidates of AP ICET 2020 who seek admission into various MBA and MCA courses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHT CET cell releases revised schedule for fifth and sixth mop-up round for BDS
- The schedule covers the fifth and sixth mop-up rounds, which is a rare chance for dental aspirants to opt for seats in the course.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Colleges, universities in Haryana will be tobacco-free from Jan 26: Khattar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NAAC accreditation: Bihar’s tally drops to below 100, deadline for all is 2022
- Bihar continues to fare poorly in the ranking of institutions by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) despite the fact that all institutions have to get accredited by next year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SNAP 2021 Result declared, here's how to check
- SNAP Result 2021: The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 result was declared on Thursday, January 21, 2021, on its official website - snaptest.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS INICET 2021 seat allotment result out at aiimsexams.org
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday released the open round allocation list for INICET 2021. Candidates who have qualified for MD/MS/M.Ch courses can check their seat allotment result on its official website at aiimsexams.org
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT Admission 2020: Last date to register, entrance exam on Feb 14
- The online registration for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam will close on Thursday, January 21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox