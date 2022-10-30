CSAB 2022 special allotment result for round 1 today on csab.nic.in

CSAB seat allotment result 2022 for the first round of special counselling for admission to NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs will be announced today, October 30, at or after 5 pm.

CSAB special allotment result for round 1 will be available on csab.nic.in.

After allotment results are announced, selected candidates will have to exercise willingness to participate in the counselling process through freeze, float, slide, surrender, withdraw or exit between October 30 and November 1 (5 pm).

During this period, candidates are also required to report online by paying the admission fee and uploading documents.

How to check CSAB special round 1 allotment result 2022

Go to csab.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to check round 1 result. Login with application number and date of birth. Submit and view result.