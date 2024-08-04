CSAB 2024 Supernumerary round schedule out at csab.nic.in, registration begins on August 16

Central Seat Allocation Board has released the CSAB 2024 Supernumerary round schedule. The registration process will begin on August 16, 2024 onwards. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in. CSAB 2024 Supernumerary round schedule out, registration begins on August 16

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is till August 19, 2024. The seat allotment result for Supernumerary Round will be displayed on August 20, 2024.

Candidates can upload the document and pay the supernumerary seat acceptance fee from August 20 to August 22, 2024. The last date to respond to queries isa till August 23, 2024. Physical reporting at allotted institutes by all candidates who have confirmed their seats through CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round is from August 24 to August 27, 2024. The physical verification of PwD candidates is mandatory during physical reporting by the admitting institute.

CSAB 2024 Supernumerary round: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in.

Click on CSAB 2024 Supernumerary round registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The official brochure reads, “All candidates allocated seats in Supernumerary round have to pay the Supernumerary Seat Acceptance Fee (SSAF) which includes a non-refundable CSAB processing charge of ₹ 5,000/-. Any fee paid during JoSAA-2024 and / or CSAB-2024 Special Rounds shall be adjusted towards CSAB2024 SSAF after deducting applicable charges of JoSAA and CSAB Special Rounds.”

CSAB-2024 Supernumerary Round of Seat Allocation is based on the JEE (Main)-2024 rank for admission to the supernumerary seats at NIT Calicut, NIT Durgapur, and SVNIT Surat for eligible candidates belonging to the Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSAB.