COMEDK Counselling 2024: Round 2 choice-editing facility for second phase begins at comedk.org, direct link here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK, has begun the choice-editing for Round 2 Phase 2 today, August 3. Candidates interested in participating in the counselling process in Round 2 Phase 2 can fill in and modify their choices on the official website at comedk.org. COMEDK Counselling 2024: Round 2 Phase 2 choice-editing facility is now open at comedk.org. The direct link is given below. (HT file image)

The deadline to edit the choices is August 5 up to 2 PM.

As per the official schedule, the seat allotment result for Round 2 Phase 2 will be declared on August 7, 2024, at 2 PM. Following this, candidates can decide on the allotted seats and make the fee payment by August 12 until 2 PM.

Meanwhile, candidates who freeze their seats must report to the allotted college from August 7 at 2 PM to August 12 until 4 PM.

Furthermore, candidates who wish to cancel their slots can do so from August 7 to August 13 until 2 PM.

It may be mentioned here that the COMEDK UGET Result 2024 was declared on May 24. As per the results, 10,575 candidates were in the 90th to 100th percentile. Out of this, 3126 candidates are from Karnataka.

Additionally, 10,538 candidates were between the 80th and 90th percentile. Among these 2,749 candidates are from Karnataka.

10,648 candidates were between the 70th and 80th percentile, of which 3028 were from Karnataka. In the first 10 ranks, 8 have been secured by candidates from Karnataka.

Notably, the COMEDK UGET exam was conducted on May 12, 2024, in two shift shifts- morning session: 9:00 am to 12 noon and afternoon session: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centers. Around 1.2 lakh candidates have appeared for the COMEDK examination this year.