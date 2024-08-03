APTET 2024 registration closes today at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to apply

AP TET 2024: The online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or APTET 2024 will be closed today, August 3. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can submit their forms on aptet.apcfss.in. APTET 2024 registration closes today at aptet.apcfss.in

Previously, the AP TET exam was scheduled for August 5 to 20 but it was later postponed to October 3-20.

The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh has released a revised schedule for the July examination and related activities on the official website.

Read: AP TET 2024 postponed, July exam to be held in October; check revised schedule here

As per the AP TET revised schedule, thee application window opened on July 3 and will close on August 3.

The fee payment window will also close today, August 3.

Mock tests for AP TET July 2024 will be available on the official website September 19 onwards.

Hall tickets or admit cards for the exam will be issued on September 22.

The provisional answer key of APTET 2024 will be released October 4 onwards (one day after each exam), and the final answer key will be published on October 27.

The result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled for November 2.

The application fee for AP TET July 2024 is ₹750 for one paper. Check the notification here for more details.

To pass the exam, open category candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks if. For BC category candidates, the pass percentage is 50 per rcent and it is 40 per cent or above for SC, ST, differently abled (PH), and ex-servicemen candidates.

For any help related to the exam, candidates can call the following helpline numbers-

9398810958

6281704160

8121947387

8125046997

9398822554

7995649286

7995789286

9505619127

9963069286

9398822618

The helplines will be available from 10 am to 1 pm and from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm on all working days.