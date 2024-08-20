CSAB 2024 supernumerary round seat allotment result releasing today at csab.nic.in, here’s how to check

Central Seat Allocation Board will release CSAB 2024 supernumerary round seat allotment result on August 20, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the supernumerary round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in. The seat allotment result will be out at 5 pm today. CSAB 2024 supernumerary round seat allotment result today, here’s how to check

All candidates who acquire a seat must upload their documents and pay the seat acceptance fee. The Document upload and Supernumerary Seat Acceptance Fee (SSAF) payment can be made from August 20 to August 22, 2024. The last date to respond to queries is August 23, 2024.

AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment result out at icet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here

The physical reporting will be done for candidates who have acquired the seat from August 24 to August 27, 2024. The physical reporting will be done at allotted institutes by all candidates who have confirmed their seats through CSAB 2024 Supernumerary Round. The physical verification of PwD candidates is mandatory during physical reporting by the admitting institute.

All the candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result by following these steps given below.

Also Read: UP NEET UG counselling 2024 begins, direct link to apply at upneet.gov.in

CSAB 2024 supernumerary round seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in.

Click on CSAB 2024 supernumerary round seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check This: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in

As per the official brochure, the CSAB-2024 Supernumerary Round of Seat Allocation is based on the JEE (Main)-2024 rank for admission to the supernumerary seats at NIT Calicut, NIT Durgapur, and SVNIT Surat for eligible candidates belonging to the Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.