CSAB Counselling 2023 registrations for special round I begin at csab.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 03, 2023 06:54 PM IST

CSAB 2023 special round counselling registration begins. Sat allotment result to be released on August 8. Fee details provided.

Central Seat Allocation Board has begun the registration for CSAB 2023 special round counselling today, August 3. Candidates can register for the CSAB special round 2023 on the official website at csab.nic.in.

The CSAB Special Round-I Seat Allotment Result will be released on August 8.

CSAB 2023 counselling 2023 schedule

Registration and payment of enrollment feeAug 3
Registration and payment of enrollment fee ends Aug 7
Choice filling endsAug 8 ( 12 noon)
CSAB special round 1 seat allotment resultAug 8 (8 Pm)
Exercising willingness in CSAB Special Round- 1Aug 8 to Aug 11
Last date to respond to the queries Aug 12

“The CSAB Special Round Enrolment Fee is | 44,000/- for GEN/GEN-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates and 24,000/- for SC/ST/PwD candidates. It includes Institute Admission Fee-I and a non-refundable Special Round Processing Fee of | 4,000/-. Since Type-6, 7, 8 and 9 eligible candidates have already paid SAF in JoSAA-2023, the balance SAF (excluding the JoSAA processing charge, as applicable) of such candidates will be adjusted as part of CSAB-2023 Special Round Enrolment Fee”, reads the official notification.

After the JoSAA-2023 rounds are completed, if any seats in the NIT+ system (apart from those at IITs) are still open, the CSAB-2023 conducts two more rounds.

Thursday, August 03, 2023
