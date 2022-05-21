CUET 2022 registration ends tomorrow, apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in, link here

The application window for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, will conclude on May 22, 2022 at 11.50 PM. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes at central universities and other participating universities can apply for the examination at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The application correction window will be activated from May 25 to May 31. Previously, the deadline for applying to CUET 2022 for UG Admissions was May 6, 2022. However, the NTA has decided to extend the deadline for submitting online applications for CUET (UG) - 2022 until May 22.

CUET 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ under the ‘Candidate Activity’ tab

Key in the required details and submit

Now, login to your account and submit the application form along with documents and the exam fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's the direct link to apply

For any clarifications, candidates can write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in or call NTA at 011-4075 9000 or 011-6922 7700.