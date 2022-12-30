CUET 2023: Delhi University releases imp notice for UG, PG admissions

Delhi University has released important notice regarding UG, PG admissions for academic year 2023-24. The official notice is available on the official site of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

The varsity in the released notice is stated that admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate programs will be conducted on the basis of Common University Entrance Test, CUET score. This includes those under reserved category and minority quota. The decision was take by the Executive Council at its meeting held on December 8, 2022.

The notice reads, “the executive council of the University of Delhi at its meeting held on 8th December 2022 resolved that with effect from the Academic Session 2023-23, admissions, both at the undergraduate and postgraduate level, including those under reserved category and minority quota will be carried out centrally, solely on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score.”

CUET UG examination will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023 and CUET PG examination will be conducted between June 1 to June 10, 2023. The dates were announced last week by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

