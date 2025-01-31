Data Analytics Programme for Business Strategy from IIM Kozhikode: Empowering leaders with data-driven insights

Data drives decisions, strategies, and growth at every business level. As data is so invaluable today, analysing and using it effectively can elevate careers and organisations. It can go a long way in driving growth across industries. Data analytics equips professionals with critical insights, enabling informed decisions and enhancing growth opportunities. Data Analytics Programme for Business Strategy: Harness data analytics for strategic growth with IIM Kozhikode’s programme.

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) offers a programme called Data Analytics for Business Strategy: Essential Tools and Applications, which equips team leads, managers, and business heads with essential tools to harness data effectively for strategic decision-making and organisational growth.

Industry data too reflects this reality. According to a Deloitte report titled The Analytics Advantage, 49% of executives believe analytics enhances decision-making capabilities. As per a KPMG report called Better Data, Better Decisions, 66% of organisations implement data strategies to enhance decision-making.

Programme Highlights

Now that we have a fair understanding of the criticality of data in businesses today, let’s try and understand the major highlights of this IIMK programme, how it is unique and how it can help professionals achieve their individual goals as well those of the organisations they work for.

* 120+ hours of learning with leading IIM Kozhikode faculty and Emeritus industry experts.

* Experience high-impact learning with industry case studies and gain actionable insights.

* Discover face-to-face learning with IIMK campus immersion.

* Explore analytics practices, tools and applications.

* Receive a Certiﬁcate of Completion from one of India’s leading B-Schools (NIRF, 2024).

* Be eligible for lifelong IIMK Executive Alumni Status and expand your professional network.

* Some of the tools you will learn include Excel and python.

Programme Electives

Here’s the look at programmemodules and the topics that would be covered.

Module 1: Data and Sources Of Data

Module 2: Data Analytics Fundamentals

Module 3: Understanding Statistics for Business Applications

Module 4: Data Mining and Predictive Modelling Algorithms for Business Data

Module 5: Data Analytics for Product Strategy Formulation

Module 6: Data Analytics for Marketing and Customer Analytics

Module 7: Data Analytics for Financial Decisions

Module 8: Data Analytics for Digital/ Social Media

Module 9: Data analytics for Supply Chain Management and FMCG

Module 10: Data analytics for HRM and Healthcare

Who is this Programme for?

Early-Career Professionals

Ambitious individuals eager to master data analytics for career growth, aiming to play a larger role in business strategy, gain insights into modern technologies, and potentially shift careers.

Mid-Career Professionals

Professionals seeking to upskill and enhance their expertise with modern analytics. Their goals include improving functional performance, showcasing data potential for career progression, and integrating analytics with both managerial and technical insights.

Consultants

Consultants looking to enhance their services using descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. They aim to assist organisations in strategy formulation and improve client decision-making with modern tools.

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs aiming to revitalise their businesses, leveraging data for strategy design, navigating industry disruptions, and using a top B-school credential for enhanced credibility.

Programme Details

Starts on: March 29, 2025

Duration: 10 Months

Programme fee: ₹1,98,000 + GST

Eligibility: Minimum Graduate or Diploma Holder (10+2+3) in any discipline with 1 year of work experience.

About IIMK

Started in 1997 with its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is on a high growth trajectory today, offering a wide range of academic programmes in management education. These include the Fellow Programme in Management, Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK also has the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic programmes such as the one-year Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (2019), MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE, a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme, and the Indian Business Museum. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2024: Management. The institute is also regularly featured among top global institutes for its flagship MBA (PGP) and EMBA programme (EPGP) in the QS World University Rankings. The institute has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 151-200 Institutes in Business & Management Studies globally, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. It has the distinction of being the only IIM in the coveted innovation rankings. IIM Kozhikode is globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK).

IIM Kozhikode also jumped two spots to #70 among the top 80 open-enrolment executive programme providers globally, catapulting the 28-year IIM into an exclusive list of the foremost providers of executive education in the world. Over the past two decades, IIM Kozhikode has successfully delivered close to 1,300 MDP programmes, training more than 41,000 participants from 150+ organisations, including several Fortune 500 companies.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments across the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 50 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates and senior executive programmes help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 300,000 individuals across 200 countries.