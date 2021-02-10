Delhi: Nursery admission process to begin from Feb 18, first list on March 20
The online registration process for admission to entry-level classes—nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1—for the academic session 2021-22 in around 1,700 private schools across the national capital will begin from February 18, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday.
The forms will be available on the websites of schools from February 18. The last date for submission of forms is March 4. The school websites will upload the first list of selected candidates on March 20. The second list will be released five days after the first one, and a subsequent list, if required, will be announced on March 27. The admission process will conclude on March 31.
According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the private schools have also been given autonomy to decide their own criteria for admission, and upload them on DoE’s website by February 17. But the directorate warned schools not to include 62 criteria the Delhi government abolished in 2016, including parents’ education, profession, income, food habits, and written or oral interviews of both students and parents.
The DoE has made it mandatory for the schools to charge only ₹25 for the application form.
According to the circular, DoE has fixed an upper age limit of 4, 5, and 6 years as of March 31, 2021, for admission in nursery, kindergarten and Class 1, respectively. The minimum age for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years as of March 31, 2021, respectively.
The directorate on Wednesday released the schedule for admission in the general category (75%) entry-level seats available in private unaided and recognised schools in Delhi.
The schedule for the remaining 25% seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged (DG) categories will be announced in the coming weeks.
The department also warned schools not to fix a lesser number of entry-level seats than the highest number of seats in these classes during the last three academic sessions.
The centralised process for admissions to entry-level classes for over 200,000 seats in around 1,700 private schools, which usually commences in November or December, was delayed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mumbai colleges set to reopen, TISS still undecided
MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes
- Admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country have been extended by another week following a Supreme Court order dated February 5.
Over 1600 FYJC aspirants admitted in Mumbai Colleges on Day 1 of FCFS round
- More than 1,600 aspirants of first year junior college (FYJC) bagged a seat at Mumbai colleges on the first day of the second first come, first served (FCFS) admission round that began on Monday.
ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021
ATMA 2021 registration to end today, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ATMA 2021 examination online at atmaaims.com.
IGNOU Admission 2021: Registration for January session courses begins
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IGNOU January 2021 admission process online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in on or before February 28, 2021.
JEE Main 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 23, here's direct link
- Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24, 2021.
Maharashtra to start physical classes in colleges, varsities soon
Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal
Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal
NIFT admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the NIFT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.
JEE Main 2021: Application correction window closes today
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list 2020 released, check here
- Candidates can check the MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list online at cetcelladmissions.mahait.org.
BITS Pilani launches management school
