Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 first merit list to be released today
- The first merit list for Delhi Nursery Admission 2021 will be released on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Delhi Nursery Admission 2021 first merit list will be released on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The merit list can be checked on the official website of the schools where applications were sub.
The registration process started on February 18 and ended on March 4 for admissions in over 1700 schools in the national capital.
As per the admission process, schools will assign points to the candidates for each criterion for admission. Candidates having highest weightage in marks would be preferred for admission.
Soon after the merit list has been released, parents of the candidates will have to submit the supporting documents to the school and participate in the verification process conducted by the school.
Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: Complete Schedule
Parents of children who have registered for the Delhi nursery admission 2021 can check the complete schedule given below:
First merit list for admission March 20, 2021
Second merit list for admission March 25, 2021
Last date to submit application March 31, 2021
Commencement of classes April 1, 2021
Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: List of documents required
The documents to be needed for admission includes- Passport-size photograph of the child, Mother’s/Father’s/Guardian’s passport size photograph, Family photograph (mother, father, and child), Address proof, Child’s birth certificate and Child’s Aadhar card.
The age limit of children for admission in Nursery is four years and children of five and six years of age will be enrolled in KG and Class 1.
