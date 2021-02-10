Delhi Nursery admissions 2021: Here is what you should know

The online registration process for nursery admission in Delhi schools for the academic session 2021-22will begin from February 18, 2021. The last date to apply for the Delhi nursery admission is March 4, 2021.

The school websites will upload the first admission list on March 20, 2021. The second list is scheduled to be released five days after the first one, and a subsequent list, if required, will be announced on March 27, 2021, and the admission process will conclude on March 31.

Age Limit:

The Directorate of Education has fixed an upper age limit of 4, 5, and 6 years as of March 31, 2021, for admission in the nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, respectively. The lower age limit for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years, 2021.

How to apply for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021:

Visit the official website of the school

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'Nursery Admissions 2021-22'

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the 'Registration' link

Fill in the required information

Upload the required documents and submit







