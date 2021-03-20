Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Schools release first list, 2nd list on March 25
Schools in the national capital on Saturday notified their respective first lists for admission to nursery classes which began in February after a two-month delay.
The schools have put out their first list using the point-based criteria announced by them earlier.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has said that the private unaided recognised schools shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent.
The process for nursery admissions in over 1,700 schools in Delhi began from February 18, bringing respite for anxious parents who have been waiting for the notification for over two months.
"The first list of selected children has been displayed today and will be followed by second list on March 25 and subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 27. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31," a senior DoE official said.
The DoE has also directed that since schools are closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and physical class room learning is not going on for entry level classes at present, no fee except prescribed registration fee, admission fee, caution fee (if school already charges) and tuition fee, shall be charged at the time of admission by the schools and thereafter only tuition fee shall be charged from the students till further orders.
Usually, nursery admissions in the national capital begin in the last week of November.
The DoE releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out in December.
However, there was no development on it in 2020.
Delhi government officials in December had said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions was being considered as the schools were closed for nine months due to the pandemic.
But school principals had opposed this idea.
As per norms, all private unaided recognised schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and class-l level shall reserve 25 per cent seats for EWS or DG category students and children with disability.
A monitoring committee has been constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director (District) concerned. The deputy director shall ensure that each private school uploads the criteria and their points on the online module and further ensure that the school shall not adopt those criteria which were abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court.
