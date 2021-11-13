DU Academic Calendar: Fuchchas ask,“Offline kyun nahi?”

New Delhi

Taking in the sprawling lawns, chatting with friends at chai tapris, attending lectures in classrooms... every Delhi University aspirant dreams of experiencing these. However, the academic calendar for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, which came out recently, dampened the hopes of freshers, who were looking forward to offline college after almost two years of online school. Set to begin from November 22 for UG courses, the calender has all fuchchas asking in unison: “Offline kyun nahin?”

Lamenting all that she and her batchmates are going to miss out on, Nidhi Bhan, a BCom (Hons) fresher from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), says, “I passed out school this year and didn’t even get a proper farewell. I was hoping for a freshers’ party. Fully vaccinated students should be allowed to attend classes at least. Sitting in canteen and libraries, being part of societies, dressing up, shopping... we’d miss out on so much!”

Shashwat Chandra, a fresher who will begin classes at the Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies in Computer Science (Hons), rues, “Getting into the best DU college and not getting the exposure of DU life is waste of getting this high percentage and fighting for admission with 100% cutoffs. Kya faida phir?”

With life in the city attaining a semblance of normalcy, some feel it is unfair that colleges won’t resume physical classes yet. Tanya, who got enrolled in Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science for Women for BSc Electronics this year, says, “Things have been better with regards to Covid-19. Nursery kids can be allowed to join physical classes and not college students? It’s quite unfair for our career and life.”

Ruchita Sareen, BCom, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (DU) shares, “This has closed my doors on being social and making new friends. Would have loved to physically go to college everyday, learn new things and be independent.”

