DU Admission 2022: Check course, college-wise list of vacant seats for round 2

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University has released a list of course-and college wise vacant seats available for the second round of undergraduate admissions. Aspirants can download it from the admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in or check it below.

The first round of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-2022) is over and the second merit list will be announced on October 30, based on the availability of seats.

Approximately 59,100 candidates have secured their admission in the first round of DU UG admission, as per an official statement.

“Based on the availability of the seats, the University will declare CSAS Round II on 05:00 PM. Sunday, October 30, 2022. For the Second Round of allocations, the candidates should accept the allocated seat from 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 31, 2022 to 04:59 P.M. Tuesday, November 01, 2022,” the university said.

Candidates who have secured admission in round 1 can opt for "UPGRADE" and reorder their higher preference from October 26 to 27 (4:59 PM)

"The candidates who opt for upgradation will be automatically upgraded based on the allocation. policy of CSAS - 2022. If a new preference is allocated, the claim for earlier seat admitted stands forfeited automatically leading to its auto cancellation. It is important to note that a candidate who gets upgraded will have to “Accept the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures on the upgraded allocated seat/s. within the stipulated time frame,” reads the notice.

Category-wise number of vacant seats at different colleges, courses for the second round of DU UG admission 2022: