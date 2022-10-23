DU Admission 2022: Last date to pay fee for CSAS round 1 extended till Oct 25

University of Delhi has extended the last date for payment of fee for the first round of undergraduate admissions til October 25 (2 pm). This has been done on the request of candidates, and considering Diwali festivities, the university said.

The university further said that those who fail to submit the admission fee by the deadline will not be eligible for subsequent admission rounds.

“Candidates who fail to submit the admission fees by 02:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 will not be able to participate in any subsequent CSAS rounds. Only the candidates who will pay the admission fees of CSAS Round–I will get the option of “UPGRADE”,” the notification reads.

Over 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted college and course allotted to them in Delhi University's first round of allocations, according to a report by PTI. Vacant seats, if any, will be displayed on October 26.

“Display of vacant seat, if any, shall be at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round–I can opt for “Upgrade” and re-ordering their Higher Preferences from 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 to 04:59 P.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022. The other schedule remains unchanged,” as per the notification.

For further information regarding DU UG admission, visit admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in.